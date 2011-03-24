



Legendary Hollywood actress Elizabeth Taylor has died.

ABC reports she passed away from congestive heart failure early this morning. Taylor was 79.

All three networks broke into regular programming to report the news, a measure of the enormous space Taylor has occupied in the American imagination in her seven decades as a Hollywood icon and activist.

Taylor was a child star who leapt to fame after starring in the classic horse film National Velvet.

She famously married eight times, twice to fellow actor Richard Burton.

Taylor was the recipient of two best actress Oscar awards – for Who’s Afraid of Virgina Woolf and BUtterfield 8 — and the Jean Herscholt Humanitarian Academy Award in 1992 for her work fighting AIDS a cause she took up in the mid-eighties after close friend Rock Hudson died from the disease.

Taylor struggled with health issues most of her life and was hospitalized earlier this year with congestive heart problems. According to her family she passed away early this morning. She is survived by her four children, 10 grand children and four great grandchildren.

ABC's retrospective below.

