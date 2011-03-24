RIP Elizabeth Taylor: A Look Back At Her 7 Greatest Roles

News of Elizabeth Taylor‘s death from congestive heart failure broke early this morning.



Taylor, who was 79, came to be known for her glamour and love life (seven husbands, eight marriages).

But many of her onscreen roles were box office sensations and iconic parts of Hollywood history.

Michael Wilding, son of the actress (and dame!), released a statement this morning that read:

“My Mother was an extraordinary woman who lived life to the fullest, with great passion, humour, and love.”

Though her loss is devastating to those of us who held her so close and so dear, we will always be inspired by her enduring contribution to our world.”

Her remarkable body of work in film, her ongoing success as a businesswoman, and her brave and relentless advocacy in the fight against HIV/AIDS all make us all incredibly proud of what she accomplished.”

We know, quite simply, that the world is a better place for mum having lived in it. Her legacy will never fade, her spirit will always be with us, and her love will live forever in our hearts.”

Taylor's breakout role came in this horse-racing drama, still a favourite of young girls today. The box office hit grossed $4 million in 1944. Taylor's first successful foray into adult movie stardom was this 1950 classic, which also grossed over $4 million. Taylor enjoyed her first real critical success in this acclaimed drama, which grossed $3.5 million in 1951. Taylor earned her first Oscar nomination for her role alongside Paul Newman in this 1958 film, which grossed $8.7 million in theatres. This time, Taylor won at the Oscars, for her portrayal of a Manhattan call girl. The 1960 film made $7.5 million. Reboot star Angelina Jolie has a lot to live up to; Taylor's portrayal of the Egyptian pharaoh, in this 1963 movie, led the movie to a $57 million box office gross. The 1966 drama is truly the crown jewel of Taylor's resume -- she got to stretch her acting chops like never before and was rewarded with her second Oscar. The film grossed $14.5 million.

