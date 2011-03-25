Elizabeth Taylor And What Might Be The Strangest Double Date In History

Funny moment from last night’s Piers Morgan special on Elizabeth Taylor.



Morgan had on Carrie Fisher, who became Taylor’s stepdaughter after her father, Eddie Fisher, famously left her mother, Debbie Reynolds, for her following the death of Taylor’s husband Mike Todd (also Fisher’s best friend) in a plane crash.

Got that? It was a huge scandal in its day.

Despite all this Carrie Fisher was close to Taylor and told a funny story last night about going on a double date with Taylor, Shirley MacLaine and…Michael Jackson.

They don’t make Hollywood like they used to. Video below.



