VIDEO: Here's The Extreme Choreography That Turned One Dance Company Into Daredevils

Elizabeth Streb, the founder of the Streb Lab for Action Mechanics, has spent her career testing the limits of the human body through performance and choreography that combines dance, circus arts, athletics and rodeo.

In her company’s production of “Ascension” nine people scale a 22-foot long ladder modelled after a New York City fire escape while it rotates at varying speeds. With grace and courage, her dancers accept the challenges she presents despite the risks to life and limb.

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis. Additional Camera by Justin Gmoser.

