Elizabeth Spiers Is Launching 4 New Blogs, Working On Conde's Gourmet App

Elizabeth Spiers, the blogger maven and founding editor of Gawker, is launching four new sites for the Toronto-based blog network b5media, she announced today in her email newsletter, SpiersList.She’s aiming to get the sites up and running by year’s end and will be hiring a handful of editors and writers to staff them:



I’ll post more details on my Tumblr as soon as I can, but in the meantime, some generalities: I think we’ll be doing a gen interest men’s site, a men’s fashion site, a site targeting professional women, and a niche parenting site. If you have any interest or recommendations, feel free to email me.

Spiers also said she’s working with Michael Wolf and Anil Dash on Conde Nast’s forthcoming iPad app for the defunct Gourmet magazine, and she’s looking for “foodies, top notch writers, emerging food photographers, video editors, data junkies and all around amazing editorial and production talent” to help her with that project.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.