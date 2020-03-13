A US woman went to a small house party on February 22. 3 days later, she had a 103-degree fever and later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Screenshot/CNN Elizabeth Schneider shared her coronavirus experience on CNN.

The US has reported more than 1,700 coronavirus cases across at least 47 states. At least 41 people in the US have died from the disease, which has spread to over 100 countries.

Elizabeth Schneider, from Seattle, described what it was like to have COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, which she believes she contracted at a house party where no one displayed any symptoms.

Schneider said that without displaying typical COVID-19 symptoms like a cough or difficulty breathing, some people who got sick at the party found it challenging to even get tested for the disease.

Schneider’s story highlights issues with adequate testing in the US and just how important social distancing is to prevent the spread of the disease.

Elizabeth Schneider began to feel unwell at work in late February.

“I didn’t think too much of it,” Schneider, from Seattle, told CNN on Thursday. “I thought maybe I was just a little tired.” She went home early and took a nap to sleep off some of the unpleasant cold-like symptoms.

But when she woke up, her temperature had reached 101 degrees Fahrenheit. And by that evening, it had spiked to 103 degrees.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Schneider said that her symptoms were initially mild and that she thinks she caught the virus at a house party on February 22 where no one showed any signs of illness.

“I believe I caught it when attending a small house party at which no one was coughing, sneezing or otherwise displaying any symptoms of illness,” she wrote. “It appears that 40% of the attendees of this party ended up sick.”

Washington state, which reported the first US coronavirus death, has been hit hard by the outbreak in the US.

Schneider said she contracted the virus even though she had listened to health officials and took precautions.

“The media tells you to wash your hands and avoid anyone with symptoms. I did,” she wrote on Facebook. “There is no way to avoid catching this except avoiding all other humans.”

Schneider said people in her circle who caught the virus appeared to have different symptoms depending on their health and age – factors that suggest how intense or deadly the virus can be for a person.

Schneider, who is in her mid-30s, said her symptoms included a headache, a fever, severe body aches and joint pain, fatigue, and some nausea. She said the illness lasted about 10 to 16 days.

“The main issue is that without reporting a cough or trouble breathing many of us were refused testing,” she wrote.

Ultimately, Schneider got tested by sending a nasal swab to the Seattle Flu Study, a research lab that had been monitoring the spread of the flu and other infectious diseases. The study was not certified to conduct clinical testing, but in February it began testing its samples without federal permission and confirmed at least one coronavirus case.

“I also truly believe the lack of testing is leading to folks believing that they just have a cold or something else going out into public and spreading it,” she wrote. “And worse folks with no symptoms are also spreading it as in the case of a person attending a party or social gathering who has no symptoms.”

The issues outlined by Schneider highlight the US’s lag in widely testing for the virus.

As of this week, the US had performed about five coronavirus tests per 1 million people, while South Korea had performed 3,692 tests per 1 million people. Test-kit shortages and potentially faulty kits initially stalled US health authorities’ abilities to monitor the number of infections.

Schneider said King County’s health department recommended people stay isolated for seven days after the onset of symptoms or 72 hours after a fever subsides. She said she was not hospitalized and didn’t go to her doctor because the sickness felt similar to a “nasty flu strain.”

She said she shared her post in the hope that it “helps someone avoid getting sick and/or push to get tested sooner rather than later so you know to isolate before it gets worse or to get medical care if you have respiratory distress.”

She said that despite the precautions, the virus might spread through people who don’t exhibit symptoms. This is another reason health experts have recommended social distancing to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Hand washing doesn’t guarantee you won’t get sick, especially when folks without symptoms are contagious and could be standing right next to you in any given social situation,” Schneider wrote.

“You more likely than not will not die, but do you want to risk spreading it to a loved one over 60 or someone with an immunity issue? Stay healthy folks!”

