Why Elizabeth Olsen wouldn't feel comfortable starring in a stand-alone Scarlet Witch movie

Marvel Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch.

Elizabeth Olsen has quickly become a bigger name in Hollywood after taking on the role of Scarlet Witch in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” but the actress told Business Insider at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend that she’s not looking to build the character into its own brand within Marvel Studios.

When asked if she would ever want to do a Scarlet Witch stand-alone movie the 26-year-old pondered for a second then replied:

“I’m not sure, honestly. I love my character, I just don’t know how that would fit in the whole Marvel universe or if it would even be necessary.”

Olsen is at TIFF for the premiere of her new film “I Saw The Light,” where she plays Audrey Mae Williams, the first wife of legendary singer Hank Williams.

The film, in which her performance could garner her awards consideration later this year, was shot between “Ultron” and the next Marvel movie she’s in, “Captain America: Civil War.“

Olson feels its critical for her to spend the time between Marvel movies doing projects that aren’t related to what she does for the billion-dollar franchise.

“The good thing about Marvel is they have so many other things going on that they have to plan their year so specifically,” she told Business Insider. “I already know my block of time for them for the next year, and I have a lot of time until then, so I’m in a position right now where I’m trying to find another film like ‘I Saw The Light.'”

Having already completed her scenes for “Civil War” (in theatres May 6, 2016), Olsen said that Scarlet Witch in the movie is “still conflicted and confused” but that there’s a progression in her character that she believes Marvel fans will enjoy.

The movie will focus on a rift in the Avengers that leads to members siding with either Captain America or Iron Man, and Olsen is that Scarlet Witch is being depicted as a “wild card” in the movie’s marketing.

But back to that stand-alone Scarlet Witch movie. She would never consider it?

“The pressure of a tentpole movie on my shoulders doesn’t feel comfortable,” Olsen said with a laugh.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.