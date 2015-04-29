MEET ELIZABETH OLSEN: How the Olsen twins' little sister became the new superhero in the 'Avengers' sequel

Disney/Marvel Elizabeth Olsen stars as Scarlet Witch in the highly anticipated ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron.’

Elizabeth Olsen is so much more than “the third Olsen sister.”

Two years younger than her child star twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley, Elizabeth — also known as Lizzie — shied away from the spotlight as a kid. But during the Sundance Film Festival in 2011, the indie darling burst onto the scene and clinched the hearts of critics.

Next month, Olsen joins the superstar cast of “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” as the mysterious, reality-bending sorceress Scarlet Witch. We decided to take a look back at the actress’ meteoric rise to fame.

