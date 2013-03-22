Former Titans Cheerleader Accused Of Asking A 12-Year-Old Boy For Sex

A 42-year-old ex-Tennessee Titans cheerleader has been indicted for allegedly trying to seduce a 12-year-old boy, NewsChannel 5 reports.



Elizabeth Leigh Garner told sex crime detectives “that she was drunk that evening and that she got the boy confused with a man that was also at the residence,” according to NewsChannel 5, which cited the police report.

Garner is accused of following the boy into a bathroom, asking him if he’d ever been with a woman, and then offering to perform a “sexual act” on him, according to NewsChannel 5. The Murfreesboro Post reports that Garner allegedly grabbed his penis and tried to take off his shorts in an attempt to perform oral sex on him.

The scared boy allegedly ran out of the bathroom and alerted his mother of the advances.

Kyle Evans of the Murfreesboro Police Department told NewsChannel 5 that there’s “no excuse for sexually assaulting a child” and there are “problems” if a grown-up confuses a 12-year-old boy with an adult.

Garner hasn’t cheered for the Titans for a few years now, but she gained notoriety because she was a 38-year-old cheering with women in their 20s back in 2007 and 2008.

She told NewsChannel 5 that she’s innocent.

