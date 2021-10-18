Elizabeth Hurley says her son once threatened to hit paparazzi with an umbrella if they tried to take a photo of her

Elizabeth Hurley standing next to her son Damian. Jacopo Raule/Getty

Hurley said her son Damian has been protective of her since he was a young boy.

Hurley said he was ready to fight them off with an umbrella going to nursery school.

“I’m going to hit those men if they try to take your picture,” Hurley said Damian told her.

A mother always needs her son’s back, especially when she’s a focus of the paparazzi like Elizabeth Hurley. And the star recently revealed her son, Damian, has been protective of her even back when he was a young boy.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Hurley said she has never had to give Damian tips about living in the public eye because he literally knows no other life.

As the son of the famous actress/model and the late businessman/producer Steve Bing, Damian, 19, has had a keen awareness of his surroundings.

“I remember once seeing him pick up an umbrella on his way to nursery school,” Hurley recalled. “I said, ‘Sweetheart, what are you doing? It’s not raining.’ He replied, ‘No, but I’m going to hit those men if they try to take your picture.'”

Damian with Elizabeth Hurley in 2011. Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Now in his late teens, Damian is finding even more attention as he looks identical to his mother. Recently the two turned heads when they showed up together at the Milan fashion week last month.

“My godfather Hugh [Grant] calls us ‘the Monsters’,” Damian told The Times of London on WhatsApp. “He says we’re like a tornado when we swarm into a room … we look ‘terrifyingly alike and cause mayhem.'”

According to Hurley she and Damian both wrote screenplays during the pandemic.

“It’s being well received,” Hurley said of Damian’s script. “We have high hopes it may be made into a movie next year.”

“They are different, very different!” Hurley added of their scripts.