Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud trial is now underway. Here are some of the big players listed as potential witnesses in the case.

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos. Stephen Lam/Reuters

Elizabeth Holmes’ highly anticipated fraud trial is underway, with opening statements due today.

The list of possible witnesses for the Theranos founder’s trial includes more than 200 people.

Among them are Rupert Murdoch, Henry Kissinger, James Mattis, Riley Bechtel, and Holmes herself.

In its heyday, Theranos’ network of investors, board members, and other affiliates was a who’s who of federal government officials, billionaire investors, and former CEOs. Now, with its founder Elizabeth Holmes on trial for fraud, many of these high-profile figures could take the stand as witnesses.

The list of potential witnesses for the case spans more than 200 names, including former senators, employees-turned-whistleblowers, and patients who say they were impacted by inaccurate results from Theranos tests.

Here are some of the biggest names who may testify in the case:

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger Kissinger was a member of Theranos’ board of directors. Former US Secretary of Defense James Mattis Retired US Marine Corps four-star Gen. James Mattis. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas Mattis was a member of Theranos’ board of directors. Former US Secretary of Defense William Perry Perry was a member of Theranos’ board of directors. News Corp Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch Rupert Murdoch. Getty Images Murdoch was an investor in Theranos. Former Bechtel Group CEO Riley Bechtel Bechtel was a member of Theranos’ board of directors. Former Wells Fargo CEO Richard Kovacevich Kovacevich was a member of Theranos’ board of directors. Alberto Gutierrez, former director of the FDA’s Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health FDA investigators visited Theranos’ headquarters and lab facilities for an inspection in 2015, according to Vanity Fair Elizabeth Holmes’ younger brother, Christian Holmes V Elizabeth Holmes hired her brother to work at Theranos in 2011, according to Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup Former Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou CBS ’60 Minutes’ Carreyrou broke the news of the Theranos testing scandal in 2015. Former US Senator Sam Nunn Nunn was a member of Theranos’ board of directors. Former US chief of naval operations Gary Roughead Roughead was a member of Theranos’ board of directors. Former US Senator William Frist Frist was a member of Theranos’ board of directors. Former CDC director William Foege Foege was a member of Theranos’ board of directors. High-profile lawyer David Boies Boies used to represent Theranos and was also a member of its board of directors. Stanford University professor Channing Robertson Robertson was one of Holmes’ professors at Stanford and an early member of Theranos’ board of directors. Duquesne Capital founder Stanley Druckenmiller Druckenmiller and Holmes were both named members to the board of trustees of think tank the Center for Strategic and International Studies in 2015. Roughly 11 former Theranos patients who say they were affected by inaccurate results from the company’s blood test Source: KPIX Nine doctors whose patients got inaccurate results from Theranos’ tests Doctor wearing a stethoscope. Joe Raedle/Getty Images Source: KPIX Several former Theranos employees are also potential witnesses, including… Theranos’ 116,000-square-foot office building on Page Mill Road in Palo Alto, California. Andrej Sokolow/Getty Images whistleblower Tyler Shultz… Shultz was a former Theranos staffer and is the grandson of late US Secretary of State George Shultz, who was a member of Theranos’ board of directors. …and whistleblower Erika Cheung. Cheung was a lab worker at Theranos. Elizabeth Holmes herself could also take the stand. Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos. Stephen Lam/Reuters The full list of potential witnesses can be found here