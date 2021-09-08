Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud trial is now underway. Here are some of the big players listed as potential witnesses in the case.

- Elizabeth Holmes’ highly anticipated fraud trial is underway, with opening statements due today.
- The list of possible witnesses for the Theranos founder’s trial includes more than 200 people.
- Among them are Rupert Murdoch, Henry Kissinger, James Mattis, Riley Bechtel, and Holmes herself.
In its heyday, Theranos’ network of investors, board members, and other affiliates was a who’s who of federal government officials, billionaire investors, and former CEOs. Now, with its founder Elizabeth Holmes on trial for fraud, many of these high-profile figures could take the stand as witnesses.
The list of potential witnesses for the case spans more than 200 names, including former senators, employees-turned-whistleblowers, and patients who say they were impacted by inaccurate results from Theranos tests.
Here are some of the biggest names who may testify in the case:
Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger
Kissinger was a member of Theranos’ board of directors.
Former US Secretary of Defense James Mattis
Mattis was a member of Theranos’ board of directors.
Former US Secretary of Defense William Perry
Perry was a member of Theranos’ board of directors.
News Corp Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch
Murdoch was an investor in Theranos.
Former Bechtel Group CEO Riley Bechtel
Bechtel was a member of Theranos’ board of directors.
Former Wells Fargo CEO Richard Kovacevich
Kovacevich was a member of Theranos’ board of directors.
Alberto Gutierrez, former director of the FDA’s Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health
FDA investigators visited Theranos’ headquarters and lab facilities for an inspection in 2015, according to Vanity Fair.
Elizabeth Holmes’ younger brother, Christian Holmes V
Elizabeth Holmes hired her brother to work at Theranos in 2011, according to Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup.
Former Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou
Carreyrou broke the news of the Theranos testing scandal in 2015.
Former US Senator Sam Nunn
Nunn was a member of Theranos’ board of directors.
Former US chief of naval operations Gary Roughead
Roughead was a member of Theranos’ board of directors.
Former US Senator William Frist
Frist was a member of Theranos’ board of directors.
Former CDC director William Foege
Foege was a member of Theranos’ board of directors.
High-profile lawyer David Boies
Boies used to represent Theranos and was also a member of its board of directors.
Stanford University professor Channing Robertson
Robertson was one of Holmes’ professors at Stanford and an early member of Theranos’ board of directors.
Duquesne Capital founder Stanley Druckenmiller
Druckenmiller and Holmes were both named members to the board of trustees of think tank the Center for Strategic and International Studies in 2015.
Roughly 11 former Theranos patients who say they were affected by inaccurate results from the company’s blood test
Source: KPIX
Nine doctors whose patients got inaccurate results from Theranos’ tests
Source: KPIX
Several former Theranos employees are also potential witnesses, including…
whistleblower Tyler Shultz…
Shultz was a former Theranos staffer and is the grandson of late US Secretary of State George Shultz, who was a member of Theranos’ board of directors.
…and whistleblower Erika Cheung.
Cheung was a lab worker at Theranos.
Elizabeth Holmes herself could also take the stand.
The full list of potential witnesses can be found here.