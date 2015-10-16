Elizabeth Holmes says she 'personally was shocked' by the Wall Street Journal's story about Theranos

The Wall Street Journal published an investigative report on October 15 that says former Theranos employees claimed the company was not using their own new “revolutionary” blood tests for the majority of its lab testing, largely because of concerns about accuracy.

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the $US10 billion company, is not happy with the report.

In a teaser for tonight’s Mad Money show on CNBC, where she is talking about the questions people have raised about Theranos, Holmes says she “personally was shocked” to see that the Journal would publish that story.

Holmes expressed her disappointment several times today on Twitter. Theranos itself also published a lengthy statement that said the Journal’s story was “baseless,” “erroneous,” and that the anonymous sources cited in the story were “disgruntled.”

The company also claimed in the statement that it provided the Journal with more than 1,000 pages of documents that disprove the allegations.

We’ll be watching tonight to see what else Holmes has to say.

