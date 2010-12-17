Barbara Walters Would Be Totally Willing To Let Michael Vick Babysit Her Dog

Michael Vick has said he “misses” having a dog and would like to get a new one someday, and while the comment has sparked outrage in many circles the ladies on The View appear to be all for it.



Elizabeth Hasselbeck in particular, is a big fan.

“I think it could be potentially a great thing,” said Hasselbeck. “If it’s a monitored system, it could be a great healing thing.”

Barbara Walters said she would even let Vick watch Cha-cha, her havanese.

Sherri Shepherd added, “When Michael Vick is on that field, he runs like ‘I ain’t going back to prison!'”

Umm. So what, exactly, does that have to do with owning a dog?

Said Hasselbeck: “If he has proven to work in one area as hard, in discipline, in making sacrifices for the ultimate goal, then I do in fact think it can be applied to the situation with the dog.”

Video below.



