Elizabeth Hasselbeck: Maybe 'On A Gnat-Moving Scale' Zuckerberg Is More Important Than Assange

The ladies of The View discussed Time choosing Mark Zuckerberg as their “Person Of the Year,” despite the fact that its readers voted for Julian Assange to take the top spot.



Elizabeth Hasselbeck noted that one out of 10 people on the planet have a facebook account, and that every minute 1.7 billion interactions take place on facebook.

“On that little, sort of like, gnat-moving scale, Mark Zuckerberg is influential. But I think over time, in terms of security, wars, etc.,” she said, “Assange will end up being more influential.”

Joy Behar agreed. “One year Time had Hitler… So it’s not necessarily the most popular person.”

Meanwhile, it’s not entirely clear Behar understands what Facebook is.

“The ‘Friends Book’ is nice, but, ” Behar said, Assange’s “leaks have to do with international… you know… things.”

Video below.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.