Avan Jogia congratulated his on-screen 'Victorious' girlfriend Elizabeth Gillies on her recent wedding: 'My sweet friends got married'

- Avan Jogia posted a sweet message on Wednesday for his former “Victorious” costar, Elizabeth Gillies.
- “My sweet friends got married,” Jogia wrote. “Congratulations @LizGillies and Michael. Really not doing a good job of social distancing here, but [you’re] forgiven because love.”
- “Love you!!” Gillies replied, adding a crying emoji.
- Jogia and Gillies played musical high schoolers Beck and Jade, a fan-favourite couple, on the Nickelodeon show.
- The 27-year-old “Dynasty” actress tied the knot with 47-year-old producer and composer Michael Corcoran on August 8.
- The couple was previously forced to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic: “The virus really put things into perspective,” Gillies told Vogue.
— Elizabeth Gillies (@LizGillies) September 17, 2020
