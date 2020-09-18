Avan Jogia congratulated his on-screen 'Victorious' girlfriend Elizabeth Gillies on her recent wedding: 'My sweet friends got married'

Callie Ahlgrim
NickelodeonAvan Jogia as Beck and Elizabeth Gillies as Jade on season one of ‘Victorious.’
  • Avan Jogia posted a sweet message on Wednesday for his former “Victorious” costar, Elizabeth Gillies.
  • “My sweet friends got married,” Jogia wrote. “Congratulations @LizGillies and Michael. Really not doing a good job of social distancing here, but [you’re] forgiven because love.”
  • “Love you!!” Gillies replied, adding a crying emoji.
  • Jogia and Gillies played musical high schoolers Beck and Jade, a fan-favourite couple, on the Nickelodeon show.
  • The 27-year-old “Dynasty” actress tied the knot with 47-year-old producer and composer Michael Corcoran on August 8.
  • The couple was previously forced to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic: “The virus really put things into perspective,” Gillies told Vogue.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

