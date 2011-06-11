NATIONAL ENQUIRER: Elizabeth Edwards Recorded A Secret Revenge Tape Before She Died Detailing John's Transgressions

Photo: AP

As always, before you read the below, consider the source.The National Enquirer is reporting that before her death Elizabeth Edwards recorded a secret video tape in which she detailed everything she knew about husband John’s extramarital activities, and then gave to a friend to pass on to prosecutors.



“Elizabeth wanted to exact revenge against John for destroy­ing their 33-year marriage and family by cheating with Rielle,” source close to the scandal told ENQUIRER.

“It was Elizabeth’s idea to secret­ly record a video and tell what knew of the affair and John’s horrific betrayal.”

While Edwards was only officially indicted this week the Dept. of Justice had been investigating him for two years, meaning it’s like Elizabeth Edwards had contact with them and knew what they were looking for.

Whether she was actually this vindictive in the months preceding her death is another question — the Edwards have two young children (ages 13 and 11) in addition to elder daughter Cate who presumably would suffer as much from the possible results of the alleged video tape as their father.

Politico’s Ben Smith, meanwhile, wonders if such a tape would be admissable in court and WaPo’s Karen Tumulty notes that part of the Edwards case may hinge on when Elizabeth knew of the affair.

