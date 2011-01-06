Elizabeth Edwards Cut John Edwards Out Of Her Will One Week Before She Died

Photo: AP

Elizabeth Edwards is apparently exacting her revenge on cheating husband John Edwards from the grave.Edwards who died last month from breast cancer left Edwards — who fathered a baby with another woman during their marriage and after she was diagnosed with breast cancer — nothing.



She signed her will six days before she died.

Elizabeth Edwards cut her louse of a spouse out of her will – less than a week before she died.

The wronged wife of former presidential candidate John Edwards, who died last month after a courageous battle with breast cancer, left everything in her sole possession to their three children.

“All of my furniture, furnishings, household goods, jewelry, china, silverware and personal effects and any automobiles owned by me at the time of my death I give and bequeath to my children,” the will says.

Edwards’ eldest daughter Cate, a lawyer, was named as the executor of the will, according to Inside Edition, which obtained a copy.

John Edwards was not mentioned even once in will – though his work as a trial lawyer generated the family’s fortune.

His net worth through courtroom work has been pegged at more than $25 million.

Edwards, who was 61, signed the document on Dec. 1 – six days before she passed at her home in Chapel Hill, N.C.

