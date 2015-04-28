Elizabeth Bryan takes the chair at Virgin Australia, working relationships with institutional investors

Elizabeth Bryan. Supplied.

Elizabeth Bryan, the first woman to chair Virgin Australia, has a track record working with investors and large corporate shareholders.

She is chairman of Caltex Australia, UniSuper and a director of Westpac and Insurance Australia Group. She was CEO of Deutsche Asset Management Australia and its predecessor the State Super Investment and Management Corporation.

“Virgin Australia has transformed the aviation industry in Australia and I look forward to working with the Board to continue to grow the business and enhance the return for shareholders, customers and employees,” Bryan said.

She replaces Neil Chatfield who steps down May 20.

