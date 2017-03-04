A Nobel prize-winning biologist reveals the biggest mistake she made early in her career

Co-author of “The Telomere Effect,” Dr. Elizabeth Blackburn received a Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine in 2009. She was honored for her discoveries about human DNA, which have provided notable insights into the body’s ageing process.

Raised in Australia, she served as a Chair of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of California. Dr. Blackburn is now President of the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in San Diego, CA.

Here, she shares her main inspiration to keep exploring. Her advice highlights the importance of welcoming other people’s support in building a career.

