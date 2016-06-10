Elizabeth Banks missed her son's preschool graduation because 'being a working mum is super-complicated'

Elizabeth Banks is working on balancing her home life with her professional obligations.

The actress-producer, who has two young sons, confessed that she can be a “f—ing a–hole” while accepting an award at this week’s UK Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

“I have two little boys at home and I really want to thank Felix, he’s my oldest, he’s 5, he’s adorable and he is graduating from preschool tomorrow,” Banks explained. “Because as delighted as I am by this award, when I accepted the offer and invitation to London, I didn’t actually realise I was gonna be missing his graduation.”

Banks admitted to the crowd that she thinks the scheduling mix-up makes her a “f—ing a–hole,” but she knows that other working mums face the same dilemmas.

“Being a working mum is super-complicated and I am really glad that I have the opportunity to say that here tonight,” Banks said during her speech. “So I just wanna say to Felix that I’m really, really, really sorry, buddy, that I’m missing your graduation tomorrow.”

Earlier this week, Banks dropped out of directing “Pitch Perfect 3” due to mum duties.

“My parental responsibilities are the reason why,” Banks explained Saturday at the Producers Guild’s Produced By conference. “The new schedule butts up against my parental responsibilities in a way I’m not really comfortable with.”

Banks and her husband, Max Handelman, will remain on as producers of the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, but will focus more time on their two young sons.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Elizabeth Banks, pictured with her husband, dropped out of directing ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ due to ‘parental responsibilities.’

