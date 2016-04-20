Elizabeth Banks is unrecognizable in her latest villainous movie role

Yes, there’s going to be a movie reboot of the popular 1990s kids show “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.”

Titled “Power Rangers,” it will follow a group of high school teens with unique superpowers that they harness to save the world, as in the original show and films.

Who are they saving it from? Turns out the main villain from the TV show will also be the Power Rangers’ foe in the movie, Rita Repulsa.

Elizabeth Banks (“Pitch Perfect” and “The Hunger Games” movies) will be playing Repulsa, and we have a glimpse of her.

A little spookier than the way the character looked on the TV show.

“Power Rangers” opens in theatres March 24, 2017.

