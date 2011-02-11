The Ex-Wife Of The Super-Rich Hedge Funder Whose Daughter Hooked Up With Mark Sanchez Is A Well-Known New York Party Animal

Eliza Kruger.

Yesterday news broke of Mark Sanchez’s hook up with the 17-year old daughter of a super-rich hedge funder from Connecticut.Eliza Kruger met the Jets QB around New Year’s eve at a Manhattan nightclub (he now says he thought she was 18) and later canoodled with him for a night at his New Jersey pad.



Eliza’s father is Connecticut hedge funder Konrad “Chip” Kruger; a financial “high flier” in the 1990s who co-founded Greenwich Capital and got a $48 million severance package when he left.

Now it turns out that Eliza’s underage partying is in her genes.Her mum is not only well-known on the Manhattan party scene, she “likes to party” on occasion with her daughter, the New York Post reports.

A source told the Post:

Eliza has been going to clubs since she was 15, sometimes with her mum. A lot of the club guys in the city know her mum well.

Eliza’s mum wouldn’t talk to the Post when they asked about her familial club-hopping.

Considering Eliza’s dad is almost “reclusive” about his privacy, we’re sure he’s devastated that his daughter voluntarily gave her story to the press.

Marie and Chip split in 2006 and had four children together, and divorce documents shed light on their pretty scandalous marriage.

On Marie’s side, she “would go out by herself to Sam’s, a restaurant/bar. There she met a gentleman… whom she subsequently… kissed one or two times.”

That event supposedly had a “devastating effect upon Mr. Kruger” and led to his two plus year affair with a lady called Nicole. Both Marie and Chip “testified that Mr. Kruger could not get over [Marie’s] incidents until he ‘got even with her by sleeping with Nicole.'”

When Marie discovered the affair she packed up her kids, including Eliza, and moved from England (where they were living at the time) back to Greenwich.

The couple eventually got back together, only to break apart again when the hedge funder discovered his wife had slept with her rowing coach during the reconciliation period.

Chip also argued that his wife had been inattentive to he and the children, and complained about “her insistence on summers on Cape Cod, the overutilization of nannies, [and said she was] thereby ignoring her parental obligations.”

