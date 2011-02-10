Meet The Super-Rich Hedge Funder Whose 17-Year Old Daughter Hooked Up With Jets QB Mark Sanchez

Chip Kruger from back in the day

Photo: Tuck

This is a story about how being really wealthy seems awesome, but it’s also an enormous burden. Instantly, the media considers whatever trivial problem you’re having important.Exhibit A: Eliza Kruger. Her dad is Connecticut hedge funder Konrad “Chip” Kruger.



Exhibit B: Mark Sanchez

Mark Sanchez hooked up with 17-year old Eliza, and now their story is all over the internet, probably entirely thanks to Eliza, who seems to have not-so-craftily planted the story in Deadspin because hooking up with Mark Sanchez is huge for anyone, let alone a 17-year old girl. Making the story even hotter news, Eliza’s dad is filthy rich. A google search on him pulls up tons of impressive business and charity ventures.

Here’s a quick bio –

Chip Kruger was called a financial “high flier” in the 1990s. RBS bought the company he co-founded, Greenwich Capital, in 1996.

Eliza Kruger

Photo: NYPost

He graduated from Trinity in 1975 and got his MBA from Tuck in 1977. He co-founded Holger Partners, was the Co-CEO of Greenwich NatWest, where he “restructured NatWest Bank’s global investment banking businesses.” In 1981, he co-founded Greenwich Capital in 1981.

Then RBS bought it and he went on to to buy a large portion of the CME subsidiary of GM, to partner in GreenSea, a company that funds a number of the nation’s oceanic modelers to look more closely at the question of iron fertilization as a sequestration strategy (?), found The Waterside School in Stamford, and now he’s a partner at Five Mile Capital, a Stamford, CT-based hedge fund.

He married Eliza’s mum, Marie, somewhere in there, and then divorced her. Evidence of his wealth from the divorce proceedings:

He was also in a partnership that in 2005 bought 78 per cent of the commercial real-estate subsidiary of General Motors Corp. — at a cost of $500 million. “The return on this investment is potentially staggering,” wrote a Connecticut divorce-court judge in 2006, dissolving the marriage of Konrad and Eliza’s mother, Marie Kruger.

While married, the couple had homes in Greenwich and Massachusetts as well as a “manor house” in London. They also summered on Cape Cod, divorce records show.

His daughter, Eliza, of course, has a fake ID at 17, and can afford to hit up the NYC nightclub Lavo, which she did one night around New Years this year. There, she met Mark Sanchez.

She describes what happened next to Deadspin writer A.J. Daulerio in a series of communications (many of which you can read on Deadspin), but before she told him anything, she emailed him this:

A threatening email was sent to me from someone by the name [name redacted] who claims to be doing research for you, it regards Mark Sanchez picking up a girl in a club around new years. The tip was originally sent from a [name redacted]. If you could explain what is going on here I would greatly appreciate it because so far I am being threatened w media exposure regarding false accusations and slander.

Nobody at Deadspin knows who [name redacted] is, but Eliza decided to tell the blog her story anyway.

From Deadspin:

E.K, fearful of the potential backlash and tabloid infamy that might ensue, decided it would be best to tell her version of the story so there would be no misunderstandings.

What’s sad about this is that her father seems like a smart guy, and if she’d only talked to him before Deadspin, there’s no way this would be “tabloid infamy.”

