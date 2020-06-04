Davos, the elite conference attended by billionaires and heads of state, will allow anyone to attend virtually in 2021

Taylor Nicole Rogers
REUTERS/Denis BalibouseA sign is pictured at the Congress Centre ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.