A 22-Year-Old CEO Created A Site Millennials Can't Get Enough Of

The Elite Daily leadership team. From left to right, Gerard Adams, President; David Arabov, CEO; and Jonathon Francis, COO.

Each day Elite Daily publishes between 120 and 150 posts.



Today, the young publication is officially launching the 2.0 version of its website.

The eight-month-old blog is stuffed with content that attracts a younger audience. Elite Daily says it’s made for millennials by millennials and its content proves that.

In fact, the company’s CEO David Arabov is only 22 years old.

“Gen Y, is where the our biggest source of traffic comes from. The average reader is between 18 to 26 years old and it’s split between male and female,” Arabov told Business Insider.

Elite Daily’s articles resonate so well with youth because the headlines and content are a combination of Thought catalogue‘s realness and The Huffington Post’s breadth. The majority of articles are short, funny, and informative. This combination keeps the site’s target audience coming back for more.

To supplement the opinion content there are newsier articles like, “The Most Shocking Revelations From The NSA” and “10 Better Things Tim Tebow Could Be Doing With His Life.”

Elite Daily’s new redesign.

Arabov started Elite Daily along with friend Jonathon Francis in their dorm room at Pace University. After graduation, the duo teamed up with Gerard Adams, a

serial entrepreneur, and self-made multi-millionaire who was willing to take a chance and privately invest in the publication.The site hasn’t been around that long and it is already pulling in significant traffic. The company told Business Insider it now reaches 8 million monthly unique visitors.

The editorial staff is now roughly 20 people. Almost all the writers are under 30 and represent different backgrounds. Arabov and Francis still write for the site in addition to their leadership duties. Elite Daily’s other content is supplemented by 200 contributors.

Just last month, the site had its biggest article ever, “Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Explains Why He Hates Fat Chicks.”

Elite Daily’s content does extremely well on social networks like Facebook and Twitter, despite it not conforming to older publications themes or style.

Version 2.0 of Elite Daily is “less complex,” Francis told Business Insider. “Our old site felt more magazine or newspaper based. The content wasn’t really surfaced on one page. Then other pages only had a certain amount of content on it, it was hard to navigate around.”

“We feel blessed to be in the position that we’re in, we didn’t ask for it, we just saw something that was needed out there and we just rolled up our sleeves and got to work,” Adams said. “We hope that we inspire and help a lot of people in our generation right now.”

