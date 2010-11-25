Elite Connecticut Prep School Gets Rocked By Tawdry Facebook Scandal

Wikimedia Commons



The elite Choate boarding school is embroiled in a tabloid-ready scandal, involving catty Facebook postings about students drinking and taking drugs.

The elite Choate Rosemary Hall boarding school has long been a destination for the rich and fabulous, with so many big-name graduates and booted preppies—JFK, Ivanka Trump, a Bhutan royal, Ali MacGraw, Edward Albee, and Michael Douglas, to name a few—that it seems like an East Coast cauldron of money-meets-Hollywood-meets-international glamour.

Now the prestigious Connecticut prep school has its own tabloid-ready scandal. Again.

Read the full article at The Daily Beast.

