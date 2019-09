A violently curving shot from Malaga striker Eliseu sent an Osasuna goalie stumbling all over the place today in the Spanish Copa del Rey.

Timothy Burke of Deadspin made this great GIF of it.

The ball started out to the goalie’s right and bent all the way back to his left.

HOLY:

