This 30-Year-Old Rising GOP Star Made History Tonight

AP Elise Stefanik is running for a House seat in New York’s 21st congressional district.

Republican Elise Stefanik became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress on Tuesday, romping to a 22-point victory over Democratic challenger Aaron Woolf in New York’s 21st congressional district.

The 30-year-old Stefanik is considered a rising Republican star and is already a favourite among Republican leadership, which campaigned and fundraised for her in her district.

Stefanik is the first Republican to win the district, which had been held by retiring Democratic Rep. Bill Owens, since 1990.

“I didn’t think I was ever going to run for office,” Stefanik told Business Insider recently. “But I was disappointed in the 2012 elections. I think we need new candidates who are able to talk about a positive vision to getting our economy moving again. Specifically in upstate New York, where young people are leaving in historic numbers for lack of jobs.”

She added: “We need new, fresh candidates. We need candidates who are able to reach out to young voters, women voters. I don’t look like a normal congressional candidate.”

For more on Stefanik and her fast rise in the party and district, check out our profile of her here.

