Former Child Actor Isn't Scared Of The Law School Bubble

Forget the depressing data about the lack of jobs for new lawyers.For at least one incoming student, law school is still the best possible career option.



“This is the most job security I’ve had in my life,” says Elise, who’s been accepted into Cardozo Law School.

Business Insider had the opportunity to tour Cardozo Law School last week. Since the tour was only us, Elise, and the tour guide, we were able to really learn about one prospective law student’s views of the legal industry.

Elise, who asked that we not use her last name, is a former child actor who now works for a theatrical casting agency.

When she compares employment rates in the entertainment industry with those of Cardozo grads, law school is the clear winner.

Cardozo says just 197 of the 380 students who graduated in 2011 have full-time, long-term employment. But Elise says she’s “heartened” by those statistics.

Plus, Elise believes the risks of going to law school outweigh the risks of not going.

“If I was governed by fear in all of my choices,” she says, “I’d still be waiting tables.”

