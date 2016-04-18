Elisabeth Murdoch's new company is creating a made-for-Snapchat millennial media brand

Elisabeth Murdoch. Photo by Jorge Herrera/Getty Images (File)

Elisabeth Murdoch’s new UK-based media company is set to launch a made-for-Snapchat mobile video media brand called “Brother.”

The brand is due to launch in the coming weeks and will appear on Snapchat’s Discover section, where a select group of media brands publish daily content.

It will be aimed at millennial men and was described to Business Insider by a source with knowledge of the channel as like a “less-edgy Vice.”

Brother will sit alongside other Snapchat Discover channels including Vice, BuzzFeed, MTV, Cosmopolitan, and The Daily Mail.

Murdoch’s new business, Vertical Networks, did not respond to several requests for comment. Snapchat declined to comment.

Snapchat’s UK team is currently based out of Vertical Networks’ office in Mayfair, London, before they move into a more permanent base. Murdoch’s venture fund Freelands Ventures, which invests in early-stage media, tech, and entertainment companies, is also based in the same building.

Vertical Networks was incorporated in September last year and is focused on creating short-form content for mobile devices, The Wall Street Journal reported in November.

It was founded a year after Murdoch left the family business.

She sold Shine Group, the production company she founded in 2001, to her father Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp for $675 million in 2011.

News Corp’s entertainment companies were split out into a separate company, 21st Century Fox — where her brother James Murdoch is chief executive and her brother Lachlan Murdoch is executive co-chairman — in 2013. Elizabeth Murdoch left 21st Century Fox in 2014 after Shine Group was merged with Endemol and Core Media Group.

Aside from her media businesses, Murdoch is also a non-executive director at luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo.

