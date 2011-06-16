Elisabeth Murdoch Paid $185,000 For An Empty Cardboard Box At Arki Busson's Charity Gala

Julie Zeveloff
elisabethmurdoch tbi

Rupert Murdoch’s daughter Elisabeth may have just purchased the world’s most expensive cardboard box.

Elisabeth, 42, who is a media force in her own right, won the box in an auction at a charity gala hosted by hedge fund royalty Arki Busson last week.

Her winning bid? $185,000.

The box was supposed to be signed by Prince William and his new wife, who were in attendance at the star-studded event, which would have perhaps justified the steep price tag.

But there was a catch: the new Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are barred from signing autographs by royal protocol.

From The London Evening Standard:

It later emerged that, before dinner, Kate had offered to sign, and wanted William to sign too, but [hedge fund manager Ian] Mr. Wace lost the packet and could not secure their signatures before they left – and effectively auctioned their promise to sign, rather than their actual signatures.

