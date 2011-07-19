Elisabeth Murdoch: My Brother "F---ed The Company"

Elisabeth Murdoch could soon have a new title: CEO of News Corporation.



According to the Guardian, Rupert’s daughter is “emerging as the strongest family contender to take over at the helm of her father’s empire after reports that she had pushed for Rebekah Brooks’s resignation against the wishes of her brothers James and Lachlan last week.”

The 42 year old, who threw a party just a day before the phone-hacking scandal exploded, is placing herself as the moral compass of the company that has gone off the rails.

Michael Wolff claimed she was heard saying “James and Rebekah fucked the company.” (Reps denied the story.)

James, who was always the favourite to replace his father, looks like he might lose his job as the man in charge of BSkyB. As revelations continue to emerge, his credibility decreases.

The bigger question, however, is whether any of Murdoch’s children will be fit to succeed their father or if the scandal has irrevocably tainted the entire family.

Our money is still on Chase Carey to take the top spot, but if one of the kids gets the gig, it looks increasingly as though Elisabeth will be the choice.

