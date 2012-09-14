Elisabeth Moss Answers Age Old Question 'Do Blondes Have More Fun?'

As Peggy Olson on AMC’s “Mad Men,” actress Elisabeth Moss is an all-business brunette.
But in real life, the 30-year-old, recently divorced actress just chopped off her longer locks and dyed them bleach blonde.
We ran into Moss at Alice & Olivia’s spring presentation during New York Fashion Week, where she answered that age old question: Do blondes have more fun?
Produced by Daniel Goodman
