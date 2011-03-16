Elisabeth Hasselbeck Tries To Explain Why Glenn Beck Thinks The Japan Tsunami Is A Message From God

Yesterday Glenn Beck casually speculated that the Japanese earthquake might be a “message” from God.



Whether you call it Gaya or whether you call it Jesus, there is a message being sent. ‘Hey, you know that stuff we’re doing? Not really working out real well. Maybe we should stop doing some of it.’ I’m just saying.”

Not surprisingly, this remark got carried wide and this morning the ladies of the View weighed in.

They were less vicious about it than you might imagine. Said Elisabeth:

“In Christianity the most studied thing is End of Times, or End of Days, [Whoopi: what if you’re Jewish?] Glenn Beck is coming from his faith. It’s a very seriously studied topic. Given the tsunami, the earthquakes, etc., it’s come up even more…I believe God speaks to all of us in ways.”

Joy had no response to that last line.

Said Sherri Shepherd: “As a Christian, we look at things spiritually, I’m very hesitant to speak for God, to say he is punishing people, but we do look at things that happen, these disasters, and we look at, is Jesus coming?”

Whoopi and Joy were, er, more sceptical.

Whoopi: “If this is because we’re misbehaving and God is pissed, I would check the mirror, Glenn.”

Joy: “How about ‘thou shalt not advance your career on the back of the Japanese people right now?'”

Video below.

