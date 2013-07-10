Elisabeth Hasselbeck Is Leaving 'The View' And Heading To Fox News

Fox News announced Tuesday evening that it would shake up both its morning and afternoon lineups, adding “The View” co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck to co-host “Fox & Friends.”



Hasselbeck will replace current “Fox & Friends” co-host Gretchen Carlson, who will anchor a one-hour daytime program beginning this fall.

“Elisabeth’s warm and engaging personality made her a star on ‘The View,'” Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes said in a statement.

“She has proven to be an excellent conversationalist, and I am certain she will make a great addition to our already successful morning franchise.”

Hasselbeck, who has co-anchored “The View” since 2003, said in a statement that it was an “honour” to move to Fox News.

Hasselbeck has been the lone conservative voice on “The View” for some time, and she often clashed with her more liberal co-hosts. One of them, Barbara Walters, wished Hasselbeck well in a statement released by Fox.

“We have had 10 wonderful years with Elisabeth and she will now be swimming in new waters,” she said. “We will miss her and wish her everything good.”

In a statement, ABC added, “She stood behind her political views even if they were not the most popular opinions at the table, never shying away from voicing a difficult question.”

It wasn’t immediately clear where Carlson would fit in the daytime schedule. Last week, however, the network announced that former daytime host Megyn Kelly would move to a primetime slot when she returns from maternity leave.

Carlson said she was “excited” to advance her career.

