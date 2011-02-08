Elisabeth Hasselbeck Is Not Amused Bill Maher Wants To Trade Her To Mubarak In Exchange For Lara Logan

On his Friday HBO show Bill Maher responded to news that Lara Logan, chief foreign affairs correspondent for CBS News, had been detained and subsequently released in Cairo in fairly typical fashion:



New rule: now that Hosni Mubarak has released Lara Logan, he must put her intrepid hotness on a plane immediately. In exchange, we will send Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

In equally typical fashion, Hasselbeck was enraged by the remark.

On today View she went off on an angry rant about her unscheduled appearance saying that though she tried to address only “real men,” she would make an exception and address “Billy Maher,” as she called him.

“Notice how the audience laughs,” said Barbara Walters, indicating that Maher’s comment was a joke.

“You can hide anything in the cloak of a joke. It is unfair. It is chauvinistic what you said, and you’ll probably run this again, and I find it disturbing — but also amusing — that I happen to be on your mind.”

“It is wrong to do to any person, any woman, who just happens to disagree with you. You obviously missed the call of civility from our President Barack Obama, and you were on the other line with ignorance and hate.”

Walters said: “I’m not sure it’s about women — well, it is to women — but I think it’s your politics.”

“He used to have a show called ‘Politically Incorrect.’ That’s his stock and trade,” said Joy Behar. “Did he hurt your feelings?”

“He doesn’t have the ability to hurt my feelings,” said Hasselbeck “because he’s not a real man.”

Throw down!

“That was a personal shot,” said Behar. “Now he’s going to come back at you.”

No doubt.

Video below.

