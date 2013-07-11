Elisabeth Hasselback Gives Emotional Goodbye On 'The View' After 10 Years As Co-Host

Elisabeth Hasselbeck abruptly bid farewell to “The View” Wednesday morning after 10 years as co-host on the ABC daytime talk show.



The conservative Hasselbeck is heading to Fox to replace Gretchen Carlson as co-host on “Fox & Friends.”

Through tears, Hasselbeck fawned over boss Barbara Walters, saying “I’ve had over 3,000 days working by your side. Over the course of a decade, I feel as though I have attended the Barbara Walters school of broadcast journalism.”

“Because of all that you’ve given me,” she continued. “I feel more than prepared and confident to move forward. I’ve worked with the best leader in the business and I couldn’t ask for a better mentor.”

Walters said Wednesday that Hasselbeck’s departure is “going to leave a big void at this table.” Though Walters also said there are no immediate plans to fill that void, TMZ reports that Brooke Shields is in talks to replace her.

Watch Hasselbeck’s emotional goodbye below:



