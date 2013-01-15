Elisabeth Fosslien's Charts Will Make You Much Smarter In The Gun-Control Debate

Many people agree that something should be done to curb mass shootings in America.
But a dearth of data about domestic gun use has sometimes hamstrung the debate.
Elisabeth Fosslien, a web analytics guru at Chicago’s Leo Burnett ad agency, has created 24 charts that break down everything we currently know about guns in the U.S.
Much of the data is from the last decade — but again, that’s a reflection of the absence of new information currently available.
Huge thanks to Fosslien for giving us permission to run her charts.
Americans have realised the U.S. is an outlier — our rate of firearm possession dwarfs that of other countries.
But again, there is correlation — if your state has a large number of guns, it's likely murders will be committed with them.
And are also the most common weapon in mass shootings — though generally this category is dominated by automatic weapons.
And until very recently, public opinion had actually begun to shift away from stricter gun control measures.
But a recent Gallup poll showed some surprising results about what people think would prevent mass shootings.
Again, there's been a shift in opinion over time — though mums remain more in favour of handgun bans.
