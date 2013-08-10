Eliot Spitzer's Opponent Totally Wailed On Him In A Debate

Ex-Gov. Eliot Spitzer (D-N.Y.) is trying to make his comeback with a run for New York City Comptroller, and his opponent has had enough.

In a debate this morning, Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer (D) attacked Spitzer for not releasing his taxes, his ineffectual reign in Albany, his involvement in “Troopergate,” and, of course, hiring prostitutes.

Here are a few choice quotes:

Spitzer proudly says he broke some eggs. Stringer: “You broke you own eggs because you engaged in illicit illegal activity.”

— Kate Taylor (@katetaylornyt) August 9, 2013

Stringer: “It took a real governor, like Gov. Cuomo, to straighten out what you did.”

— Bill Hammond (@NYDNHammond) August 9, 2013

