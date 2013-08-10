Eliot Spitzer's Opponent Totally Wailed On Him In A Debate

Walter Hickey
Eliot spitzerABC

Ex-Gov. Eliot Spitzer (D-N.Y.) is trying to make his comeback with a run for New York City Comptroller, and his opponent has had enough.

In a debate this morning, Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer (D) attacked Spitzer for not releasing his taxes, his ineffectual reign in Albany, his involvement in “Troopergate,” and, of course, hiring prostitutes.

Here are a few choice quotes:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.