Eliot Spitzer's New CNN Show Gets A Name And Premiere Date

At last, some details on Eliot Spitzer‘s forthcoming primetime show on CNN: It premieres on Oct. 4 and will be called “Parker Spitzer,” putting the name of the co-host with less name recognition (but also less baggage), conservative columnist Kathleen Parker, first.



The show’s got a lot riding on it. CNN needs to boost its ratings at 8 p.m. in a big way. Its former 8 p.m. host, Campbell Brown, left the network in May because not enough people were watching her show. Her interim replacement, Rich Sanchez, hasn’t been doing so hot either.

Will Spitzer turn things around?

Here’s a teaser:



