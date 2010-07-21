Eliot Spitzer's CNN Contract: Less Than $1 Million

Photo: twitpic.com

CNN is taking a gamble by installing Eliot Spitzer as co-host of its 8 p.m. show starting his fall.But apparently not too much of a gamble.



Sources say his contract is less than $1 million; probably even closer to $500,000. Ditto his co-host, columnist Kathleen Parker.

Page Six (which was spot on with its initial Spitzer-CNN scoop in the first place) reports:

Larry King, on the other hand, signed a contract for $3 million — down from $7 million — just to present specials for the network with the possibility of hosting a weekend show similar to “Larry King Live.” Insiders say CNN isn’t spending a lot on talent for the 8 p.m. show because its chances for success are slim. MSNBC’s Bill Wolff, executive producer of “The Rachel Maddow Show,” recently turned down a hefty offer from CNN to produce Spitzer’s show after MSNBC made him a substantial counteroffer. “We don’t comment on contracts,” a spokesperson for CNN said. MSNBC would not comment.

