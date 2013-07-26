Eliot Spitzer Still Wants Wall Street To Cower At The Sound Of His Name

Eliot Spitzer’s campaign for Comptroller of New York City hasn’t exactly been the main story in city politics this week.



But on Thursday, the former New York governor, Attorney General and so-called “Sheriff of Wall Street” released a triumphant new ad aimed at sending a message to Wall Street.

It’s the second piece Spitzer’s campaign has released. And it strikes a different tone from the first, in which he briefly apologized for his involvement in a prostitution scandal that led to his resignation as Governor of New York.

The new spot shows scenes of a completely empty Wall Street set to heroic, Revolutionary War-esque music, and closes with the message: “Guess they heard he’s back.”

The message Spitzer’s campaign tries to convey is clear – the city’s financial titans are quaking in their boots at his mere candidacy.

Watch the new ad here:

http://youtu.be/ORFZqtGAzTA

