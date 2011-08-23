Eliot Spitzer Just Got Slapped With $90 Million Worth Of Libel Lawsuits

One year ago today, Eliot Spitzer wrote a column for Slate called “They Still Don’t Get It.”



Now, he is being sued for allegedly defaming the characters of two former Marsh & McLennan Cos executives.

Though Spitzer did not mention the two by name, William Gilman and Edward McNenney say that it is obvious that they are subjects of his column.

Gilman is suing him for $60 million, and McNenney is seeking $30 million.

Gilman and McNenney were both longtime employees of Marsh when, in 2004, then-Attorney General Spitzer opened a probe into the company’s activity.

(Marsh ultimately settled the suit to the tune of $850 million in 2005.)

Following the settlement, eight executives at the company were indicted in the probe, but in 2010, the judge threw out those convictions due to new evidence.

Spitzer, by then writing for Slate, reacted by penning the column in question, which detailed kickbacks and other wrongdoings — and by which Gilman and McNenney apparently feel implicated.

Spitzer has thus far declined to comment on the lawsuits.

