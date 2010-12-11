Eliot Spitzer: So How Is Everyone Enjoying George W. Bush's Third Term?

Eliot Spitzer will not be coming around to the idea that Obama’s tax compromise is a good idea.



“From Afghanistan to bailing out Wall St. to tax policies, these policies could have been George W. Bush’s if he’d had a third term. And you know what’s even better is he gets to clear brush on his ranch in Texas and let somebody else do the work and get his policies put into place by the Democrats.”

“It’s the status quo you can believe in.”

Vid below.

On a related note, it’s hard not to get the sense Spitzer is the opposite of Palin in so far as he would, to put it mildly, much rather be in office than on TV.





