Eliot Spitzer Shows Up At A Chinatown Massage Parlour

Eliot Spitzer is just like you: he’s using to holiday season to get free drinks at company parties.



Financial Times columnist John Gapper ran into the disgraced former New York governor at a party thrown by Slate.com. Spitzer’s been penning a column about finance there for a month or so. But apparently it’s not exactly his dream job. When Gapper asked him how he liked being a columnist, he couldn’t help but mention how far he had fallen.

“It sucks,” he told Gapper. “I used to be governor of New York”.

Oh, right. About the headline. It seems that the Slate party was at a former Chinatown massage parlour turned bar called…wait for it… Happy Ending. As Gapper dryly remarks, “If Eliot Spitzer were to choose a venue at which to make his re-entry into society, he would presumably not have selected a former massage parlour in Chinatown on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.”

