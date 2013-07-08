Former Governor Eliot Spitzer Wants To Run For New York City Comptroller

Former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer, who resigned from office five years ago amid a prostitution scandal, is planning to run for the Office of the New York City Comptroller, he told the New York Times’ Michael Barbaro.



Spitzer’s entry marks the second New York City candidate who is looking for forgiveness to prevail among city voters in an attempt at political redemption. Former Rep. Anthony Weiner, who resigned in 2011 amid a sex scandal, is running — and currently leading some polls — in the mayor’s race.

“I’m hopeful there will be forgiveness. I am asking for it,” he told the Times.

Until Spitzer’s entry, the comptroller race had been all but clear for an easy victory for Manhattan borough president Scott Stringer. His campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday night.

Spitzer told the Times that he will self-finance his campaign. There’s a key deadline coming up: In order to get on the ballot, Spitzer must collect 3,750 signatures from registered Democrats by Thursday.

