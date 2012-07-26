SPITZER: Sandy Weill's Latest Comments Completely Change The Debate About Big Banks

Former Citigroup chairman and CEO Sandy Weill wowed a lot of people this morning on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” when he called for the breakup of big banks.



On Twitter, CNBC’s Washington D.C.-based reporter Eamon Javers Tweeted that he caught up with Eliot Spitzer, former New York State Attorney General and ex-CNN anchor, for his thoughts on the matter.

Below are Spitzer’s comments to Javers.

The CNBC reporter also said on Twitter that he tried to ask Timothy Geithner about the comments, but the Treasury Secretary just walked into a building on Capitol Hill instead.

Photo: Twitter.com/EamonJavers

