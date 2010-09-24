Eliot Spitzer On Andrew Cuomo: He Is The Dirtiest, Nastiest Political Player Out There

One day after a shock poll showing Andrew Cuomo in a tight race for governor, the former governor of New York Eliot Spitzer tells CNN (via POLITICO):



The problem that Andrew has is that everybody knows that behind the scenes, he is the dirtiest, nastiest political player out there and that is his reputation from years in Washington.

When his father was governor, he was the tough guy. He has brass knuckles and he played hard ball. He has a lot of enemies out there. Nobody’s been willing to stand up to him. When it appeared he was going to win, it was inevitable. If it appears not to be inevitable, things may change.

Better news for Cuomo: A new Sienna poll has him leading by 33 points, so maybe yesterday’s was an outier.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.