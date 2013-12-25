Eliot Spitzer Announces That His Marriage Is Over

AP In this 2008 photo, Eliot Spitzer announces his resignation amid a prostitution scandal as his wife Silda stands by.

Former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer has announced that his marriage to his estranged wife Silda Wall Spitzer is over, the New York Post reports.

The couple said in a joint statement obtained by the Post: “We regret that our marital relationship has come to an end and we have agreed not to make any other public statement on this subject.”

The Post reported earlier this week that Spitzer is dating New York City Mayor-elect Bill de Blasio’s spokeswoman, 31-year-old Lis Smith.

Eilot and Silda have been married since 1987 and have three daughters together, according to the New York Daily News. They’ve been living apart for months.

Spitzer resigned his position as governor in 2008 amid a prostitution scandal, during which his wife stood by him.

Spitzer ran for city comptroller earlier this year but lost in the primary.

