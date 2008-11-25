Eliot Spitzer May Write Book But Won't Tell All

has the scoop:



[Eliot Spitzer] is thinking about writing a book. According to a source close to him, it would be an expansion of his recent Washington Post op-ed offering advice to Barack Obama‘s administration on tackling the “root causes of the mistakes that have brought us to the economic precipice.”

Those hoping for a prostitute-centric tell-all are in for a disappointment, said the source, though the book would take a wistful look at his fourteen-month governorship and its unfulfilled goals.

